Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,637,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

