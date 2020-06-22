Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.22

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 3452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $903,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at $611,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $344,762.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

