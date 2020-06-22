Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.44. 3,180,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,039,506. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

