JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Overweight

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $9,538,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

