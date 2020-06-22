Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FinVolution Group provides online consumer finance marketplace primarily in China. FinVolution Group, formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc, is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Jianpu Technology stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter.

About Jianpu Technology

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

