Jefferies Financial Group Raises Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 180

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 238.33 ($3.03).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 167.28 ($2.13) on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.07.

In other Glencore news, insider Peter Coates acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($129,311.44).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

