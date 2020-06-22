Jefferies Financial Group Increases Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Price Target to GBX 3,530

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,245 ($41.30) to GBX 3,530 ($44.93) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

LON AVON opened at GBX 3,300 ($42.00) on Friday. Avon Rubber has a one year low of GBX 1,226.40 ($15.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,485 ($44.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,971 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,544.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.02 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.