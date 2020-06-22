JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $71.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of JD opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $62.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 919,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,607,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,371,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

