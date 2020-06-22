JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $71.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.
Shares of JD opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $62.42.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 919,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,607,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,371,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
