Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colliers International Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,690,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 391.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

