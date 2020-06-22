Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BSMT opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

