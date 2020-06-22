Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTG opened at $54.77 on Monday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34.

