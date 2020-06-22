Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 301.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 57,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDEN opened at €73.37 ($82.44) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.64. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($79.90).

