Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

