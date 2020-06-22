Jane Street Group LLC Sells 37,646 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

BIP stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 169.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

