Jane Street Group LLC Sells 33,475 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,832,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 65,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

