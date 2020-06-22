Jane Street Group LLC Sells 314,100 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,100 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $27.96 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

