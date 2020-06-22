Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,450 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.71% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $95.72 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00.

