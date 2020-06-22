Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPGE opened at $55.59 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

