Jane Street Group LLC Sells 28,910 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Arconic worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

