Jane Street Group LLC Sells 25,593 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $52.59.

