Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587,123 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 363.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

