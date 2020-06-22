Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 66,996 Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

