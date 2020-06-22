Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 146,464 US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,258,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 250.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

