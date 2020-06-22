Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 190,681 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 1,221.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.16% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

