Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 16,014 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.69 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

