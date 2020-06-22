Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 146,076 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 702.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVAL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $17.87 on Monday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

