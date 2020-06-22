Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 117,522 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 2,901.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $26.80 on Monday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

