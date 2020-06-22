Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 111,730 Shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) by 394.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.01% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLRU opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Franklin FTSE Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.