Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $216.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

