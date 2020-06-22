Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

