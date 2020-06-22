Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 156.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 939.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

