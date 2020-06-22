Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of El Paso Electric as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

