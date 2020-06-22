Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.51 Million in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter.

DTEC stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

