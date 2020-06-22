Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.39 Million in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $668,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582,196 shares in the company, valued at $51,896,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 1,450,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $116,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,702,319 shares of company stock valued at $447,136,295 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $88.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.