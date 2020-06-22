Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.32 Million in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 161,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ORIX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

