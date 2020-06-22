Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $80.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

