Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 205.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.57% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TYD opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.