Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,611 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,380,000 after buying an additional 11,535,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,394 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,429.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,300,000 after acquiring an additional 855,470 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 803,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 777,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.59 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.