Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 795.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Umpqua worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Umpqua by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,215,000 after acquiring an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 748,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

UMPQ opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

