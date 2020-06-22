Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,815 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of KT worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 332,872 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,203,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,826,000 after buying an additional 597,044 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of KT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 552,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KT by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,675,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 619,530 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of KT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 926,118 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KT shares. ValuEngine cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

KT opened at $9.75 on Monday. KT Corp has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

