Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 523.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.99% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

TOK opened at $69.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $76.43.

