Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 68.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,049 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

