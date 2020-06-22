Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 268,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCO opened at $15.81 on Monday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

