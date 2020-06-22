Jane Street Group LLC Buys 65,618 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 665.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $33.96 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

