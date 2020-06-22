Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Yamana Gold worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,476,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 1,711,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

AUY opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.78. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.