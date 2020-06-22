Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 443.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

