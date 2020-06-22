Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 56,651 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.09 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.