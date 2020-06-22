Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,879 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $122.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

