Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 126,802 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.05% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $8,551,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 61,859 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.28 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

