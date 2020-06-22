Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 76,364 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,364 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $54,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 1.02. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

